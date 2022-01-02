WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A man is dead after the paddle craft he was in overturned on Lake Winnipesaukee, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol reported Sunday.

First responders in the Wolfeboro area were called about 11 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that one person was missing after the vessel he had been in capsized, the patrol reported in a news release.

The investigation found that a two-person kayak and a canoe, both with two people in them, left the Wolfeboro shoreline attempting to reach Grant Island.





None of the occupants were wearing life jackets.

Both vessels capsized, putting all four occupants into the water. A friend used a different canoe and helped three of the people to shore.

The adult male victim from Massachusetts, whose identity was not released pending notification of family, was found in about 15 feet of water.

The investigation is continuing, but the circumstances of the incident do not appear to be suspicious, the patrol said.