ORONO, Maine – The Eastern Maine Orchid Society announces their next meeting on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University of Maine’s Clapp Greenhouse in Orono. This will be an orchid repotting workshop. Bring your orchids that need repotting and get help from EMOS members. Potting medium is provided. Please bring your own plant pots.

There will be a short business meeting and light refreshments followed by the workshop.

EMOS meetings are free and open to the public. For more information call Janelle at 207-944-8822, Melanie at 207-408-7988 or MaryLou at 207-852-6706.



