More than $3.5 million in scholarships from the Maine Community Foundation benefited 923 students during 2021.

A majority of the 1,141 scholarships awarded by the community foundation went to students from Maine. MaineCF scholarships help recipients pursue post-secondary education as undergraduates, graduate students or adult learners.

The community foundation now offers scholarships from 680 funds, 69 of which were newly added in 2021. MaineCF scholarship applications for 2022 will open online on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Scholarship listings are available at www.mainecf.org.





Most MaineCF scholarships are offered statewide or by county. Additional special scholarships support journalism education, Indigenous students and historic preservation studies. The Parsons Scholarship Fund for LGBTQ+ Youth and Allies, new in 2022, will offer scholarships statewide in honor of longtime Portland educator Betsy Parsons.

MaineCF’s Adult Learner Fund offers scholarships for Maine students ages 25 or older opportunities to change their life through education and training at two- and four-year colleges and universities, with certificate and other non-degree programs or self-directed learning experiences. The long-term adult learner scholarship application opens April 1 with deadlines in June and November 2022. Short-term credential awards are available for programs that last less than a full semester. The deadline for these applications is the first day of every month.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill, and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.