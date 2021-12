Woodland 46, Lee Academy 30 At Lee, the visiting Dragons improved their record to 4-1 with a 46-30 win over Lee Academy (1-2). MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Woodland led by 6 at end of first quarter and Lee never got any closer as the Dragons steadily increased their lead. Woodland’s Ethan Monk scored 20 points and Wyatt MacArthur added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Andrew Scott, Ethen Allard and Jackson Sabattus all scored 6 for the Pandas.

Woodland 11 27 36 46

Lee Ac 5 18 22 30





JV Lee 76 – 37