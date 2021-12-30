Katahdin 66, Washburn 37
At Washburn, Katahdin jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead behind the hot shooting of junior guard Grady Ritchie, as he poured in 11 first quarter points. The Cougars won going away 66-37 over the host Beavers. Ritchie finished the game with 25 points and Justin Hurlbert added 17 points of his own.
Washburn was led by Senior forward Beckam Vaughn’s 20 points. Mitchell Turner added 11 points for the Beavers.
Katahdin: 21-36-54-66
Washburn: 7-17-22-37
Katahdin: Lindsey 1-0-2, Ritchie 11-1-25, Edwards 0-1-1, McNally 3-2-8, Jo. Martin, Je. Martin 3-0-6, Hurlbert 8-0-17, Rodgerson 1-0-2, Bailey 1-0-2, Boone, Lane 0-3-3.
Washburn: Cruz 1-0-2, Rosi-Carney, Turner 5-1-11, Campbell, Worsley, Corey 1-2-4, Plourde, Dumont, Vaughn 8-2-20
3 pointers: Ritchie 2, Hurlbert; Vaughn 2.