Katahdin 66, Washburn 37

At Washburn, Katahdin jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead behind the hot shooting of junior guard Grady Ritchie, as he poured in 11 first quarter points. The Cougars won going away 66-37 over the host Beavers. Ritchie finished the game with 25 points and Justin Hurlbert added 17 points of his own.