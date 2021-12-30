Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Does no one in the newsroom have cats that eat wet cat food made from chicken? It is scarcer than toilet paper and yeast were a year ago.

I’d like to see a focused story on and including: chicken processing plants, people who do the processing, how it is distributed through to the retail supermarkets, how pet shelters are affected and what to expect.

I am a dedicated BDN print reader. I want to say the ritual that surrounds the paper is a truly important part of my day. Beyond that — even though I am almost never up when Bonnie tosses it onto my steps, I sense the human connection between the paper being delivered and me picking it up that doesn’t exist electronically.





Sheila Stratton

Bradford