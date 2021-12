Woodland 60 Lee Academy 38 At Lee, the visiting Dragons used great balanced scoring to secure the victory, with 4 players scoring in double figures. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Nicole Cox led the way with 17 points and Hannah Lockenwitz, Amy Cox, and Brooke Smith scored 13 each.

Lee Academy’s Aubrey Gifford scored 15 points, Harmony Vermazani added 13, including four 3-pointers and Ari Chandonait had 7 points and 8 rebounds.

Woodland 12 30 43 60

Lee Acad 6 9 23 38





JV – Woodland 51 – 37