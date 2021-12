Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The full-page ads in color for Goodwill picture workers who apparently have disabilities and are identified only by their first names. In a Dec. 17 ad in the BDN, a smiling male worker is given no name at all.

I urge Goodwill to stop this dehumanizing practice. They should use full names to show respect for the workers they highlight.

Peg Cruikshank





Corea