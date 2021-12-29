WILMINGTON, Massachsetts — UniFirst (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniforms, workwear, and facility service products for businesses and the Official Uniform Supply Company of the New England Patriots, celebrated the first year of their new partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment by giving away four sets of “club-level” Patriots tickets to local business owners and employees, including one individual from Frankfort.

Armindy McFadden, owner of Happy Homes Enterprises, Lobster Joe, Inc., and Joe’s Jam N Berries in Frankfort, won a UniFirst-sponsored ticket giveaway contest for two premium tickets to the Patriots Dec. 26 home game against the Buffalo Bills.

“Many New England-based businesses are working harder than ever to stay up and running in today’s challenging business climate, so we thought it was appropriate to reward their hard work by giving away much sought after Patriots tickets,” said David Katz, UniFirst executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Recognizing these deserving fans and local businesses is but one of the many ways UniFirst emulates the Patriots’ impressive track record of ‘giving back’ to the communities we serve.”





Happy Homes is a home rental business, while McFadden’s other businesses are in the food industry. McFadden also manages two of nine assisted living facilities for Adult Family Care Homes of Maine. As a very busy businesswoman, the tickets couldn’t have come at a better time; with her son’s 21st birthday approaching, the two celebrated together at the game.

“Going to a Patriots game has been on my bucket list for a long time,” said McFadden, who had never attended a Patriots game before Sunday’s game. “I had the most special, wonderful experience of a lifetime at the game. And to be able to celebrate my son’s 21st birthday at the game was truly memorable.”

As the Official Uniform Supply Company of the New England Patriots, UniFirst has been visible at Gillette Stadium throughout the 2021 season promoting its brand, business services, and Patriots’ partnership through a variety of game-day activations and regional radio ads. Nearly 200 UniFirst delivery vehicles throughout New England will also soon be communicating the Patriots’ partnership.

Founded in Boston in 1936, UniFirst has been a mainstay in the New England area and has evolved into an industry leader throughout the U.S. and Canada in providing managed uniform, protective clothing, and custom corporate image apparel programs to businesses large and small. In addition to outfitting more than two million workers in polished, hygienically clean uniforms each workday, UniFirst also keeps businesses clean, safe, and healthy through an extensive line of ancillary facility service programs.

As UniFirst begins looking forward to the second season of their partnership with the Patriots and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, the company has many plans in the works to honor and recognize local businesses, communities, and fans. To stay up to date on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com and follow UniFirst on social media.