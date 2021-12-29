CAMDEN – Acoustic traditional music duo Castlebay will open another year of SoundCheck concerts at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Seasoned with heritage and humor, Castlebay’s Winter in New England program features both Colonial and contemporary music, poetry and stories. Songs and traditional tunes are accompanied with guitar, Celtic harp, fiddle and woodwinds. New England’s winter traditions are steeped in inspiration from the old country, while reveling in the beauty and spirit of the New World. Amidst the hardship of dealing with snow and ice or providing daily food and warmth, New Englanders enjoy the artistry of nature’s brilliant crystalline days and crisp, cold starlit nights. Castlebay and the opera house invite all to join the merriment and music of a bygone time.

Tickets are $10, and advance purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. The opera house’s choose-your-own ticketing software ensures every-other-row distancing, as well as a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation. Masks are required in the building.





Doors will open at 7 p.m. SoundCheck also is livestreamed on the opera house’s Facebook page.

The SoundCheck series debuted in 2020 as an effort to keep live performance going. Audiences have ranged from half-capacity to livestream-only, depending on the prevailing circumstances. The series is supported by sponsors and by donations to the Community Arts Fund. For more info and to donate, visit camdenoperahouse.com.