A fresh dusting of snow is expected to cover much of central, eastern and northern Maine through the end of Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of interior and coastal Maine for the day.

Light fluffy snow began falling over Greater Bangor Tuesday morning, with up to 2 inches expected, according to the weather service’s Caribou office.





Snow accumulation will drop off toward the coast, where Bar Harbor can expect just over an inch and less than an inch down to Eastport.

Here's the latest graphic for expected snowfall amounts today. 2 to 4" of fluffy snow expected across the region, starting as early as 7 a.m. for the Central Highlands. For more graphics, including onset time and ending time, visit https://t.co/8kprf5szbQ pic.twitter.com/GjTqh7uxHQ — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 28, 2021

That snow will pack on more inches toward the crown of Maine, where up to 2.8 inches are forecast from Houlton to Van Buren and 3.1 inches over Fort Kent, the weather service reported.

The greatest accumulation is expected for lonely Katahdin, where up to 4.6 inches could be packed on before the day’s end.

The weather service cautioned that snow is expected to change over to a wintry mix in southern reaches, potentially creating slick road conditions, before giving way to sunshine.