CONCORD, N.H. — The federal government has expanded its disaster declaration following damaging storms in southwestern New Hampshire this summer.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency originally declared a disaster related to storms during the last few days of July. Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday that the agency has extended the declaration to include Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.

The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management had appealed the federal initial original decision. A preliminary damage assessment found that statewide response efforts totaled $3.2 million.



