Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 40s from north to south, with snow to the north and a wintry mix giving way to sunshine in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will update COVID-19 data since Christmas Eve by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people who have tested positive for COVID-19 isolate for five days, and those who have come in contact with someone who tests positive for the coronavirus, but have received a booster shot, don’t have to quarantine but should continue to wear masks.
A study released on Saturday showed that the effects of long COVID can affect the heart, brain and almost every organ system, offering insights into the coronavirus’ impact long after people have recovered.
Emerging evidence on the omicron variant has shown that children are getting infected with the coronavirus and being hospitalized at alarming rates relative to pre-omicron days, particularly if they are unvaccinated.
Pandemic migration spurs Maine’s biggest population growth in 2 decades
The state’s population increased to just more than 1,372,000 as of July 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, an increase of nearly 10,000 compared with a year prior.
Downtown Bangor’s New Year’s Eve ball drop is back this year
The downtown Bangor New Year’s Eve ball drop, set for 11:55 p.m. Friday, will be one of only a few public events for the holiday.
This midcoast town is one of Maine’s 1st to give bonuses to local workers
South Thomaston gave a 50-cent bonus for every hour workers at three public-facing businesses worked during Maine’s pandemic state of emergency.
‘Changing world’ drives national buyers to snap up 2 more legacy Maine companies
The destiny of ice manufacturer Getchell Brothers and the fuel firm Dead River Co. now belongs to out-of-state owners.
Fast internet for Down East towns brings preview of the fight over Maine’s broadband future
It will be up to towns to decide whether they want to own of their broadband networks or pay providers like Spectrum to bring them broadband.
Maine’s housing market became less affordable in 2021
Higher prices and limited inventory made 2021 another tough year for Mainers trying to find an affordable place to live.
Deadly Farmington explosion ushers in new law requiring gas detectors
Starting Jan. 1, multi-unit residential buildings across Maine will be required to have gas detectors in every room with such an appliance.
Photo project started during quarantine is now connecting southern Maine’s LGBTQ community
The idea is that queers are normal, everywhere and involved in all facets of Maine life. It’s an idea Kyle Warnock feels the need to stress, especially outside Portland.
Maine cat missing for 2 months spotted on trail cam with a fox before being reunited with its family
Carolyn Meadow could never have imagined the sightings would help her reunite a missing cat with his human, who had given up hope of ever seeing him again. And the saga demonstrates that cats are able to fend for themselves in the wild.
In other Maine news …
Holden man claims delays in treatment at Bangor hospital left him paralyzed
Court to decide residency requirement for pot dispensaries
Maine college basketball schedules in disarray as COVID surges nationwide
Car crashes into Lewiston laundromat after collision in intersection
Maine environmental board recommends stricter standards for lower section of Androscoggin River