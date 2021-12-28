Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 40s from north to south, with snow to the north and a wintry mix giving way to sunshine in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will update COVID-19 data since Christmas Eve by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people who have tested positive for COVID-19 isolate for five days, and those who have come in contact with someone who tests positive for the coronavirus, but have received a booster shot, don’t have to quarantine but should continue to wear masks.





A study released on Saturday showed that the effects of long COVID can affect the heart, brain and almost every organ system, offering insights into the coronavirus’ impact long after people have recovered.

Emerging evidence on the omicron variant has shown that children are getting infected with the coronavirus and being hospitalized at alarming rates relative to pre-omicron days, particularly if they are unvaccinated.

The state’s population increased to just more than 1,372,000 as of July 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, an increase of nearly 10,000 compared with a year prior.

The downtown Bangor New Year’s Eve ball drop, set for 11:55 p.m. Friday, will be one of only a few public events for the holiday.

South Thomaston gave a 50-cent bonus for every hour workers at three public-facing businesses worked during Maine’s pandemic state of emergency.

The destiny of ice manufacturer Getchell Brothers and the fuel firm Dead River Co. now belongs to out-of-state owners.

It will be up to towns to decide whether they want to own of their broadband networks or pay providers like Spectrum to bring them broadband.

Higher prices and limited inventory made 2021 another tough year for Mainers trying to find an affordable place to live.

Starting Jan. 1, multi-unit residential buildings across Maine will be required to have gas detectors in every room with such an appliance.

The idea is that queers are normal, everywhere and involved in all facets of Maine life. It’s an idea Kyle Warnock feels the need to stress, especially outside Portland.

Carolyn Meadow could never have imagined the sightings would help her reunite a missing cat with his human, who had given up hope of ever seeing him again. And the saga demonstrates that cats are able to fend for themselves in the wild.

In other Maine news …

