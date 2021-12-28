Employees of First National Bank raised $11,915 in 2021 through its Casual for a Cause program. Employees make a contribution to a nominated non-profit organization in exchange for dressing casually on Fridays each month.

Since 1995, employees of First National Bank have been dressing casually on Fridays in support of charitable organizations to help give back to the communities they serve. Penobscot County recipients among the 15 across the state included Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine, the Penquis Foster Grandparent Program, and The American Red Cross.

Photo courtesy of First National Bank

CASUAL FOR A CAUSE – The Penquis Foster Grandparent Program is among the beneficiaries of the First National Casual for a Cause program. From left are program director Maria Staples, First National Bank’s Branch Operations Associate Jordan Bragg, and Loan Assistant Samantha Farley.



