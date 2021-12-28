BANGOR – The City of Bangor has completed Phase III of Capehart Brook Restoration in accordance with the watershed-based plan for Capehart Brook. Phase III included disconnection of 0.83 acres of impervious surfaces at 1423 Ohio Street, and a geomorphological restoration of 550 linear feet of stream channel of Capehart Brook. These improvements should move Capehart Brook closer to attaining the Maine DEP classification on this water body.

The development at 1423 Ohio did not include stormwater treatment when it was originally constructed in 1988. The City Engineering Department designed a retrofit to treat stormwater generated on this site using an under drained soil filter. Underdrain soil filters are very effective at removing pollutants such as oils and sediment, while also cooling stormwater before it is slowly released. Wellman Paving of Winterport, Maine completed the installation of the under drained soil filter in the fall of 2020.

Phase III also included an in-stream habitat improvement effort on Capehart Brook. This Fluvial Geomorphic Restoration of Reach A5 was designed by Dubois and King of Randolph, Vermont, with local support from their Bangor Office. This restoration effort was designed to increase in-stream velocities, improve habitat with the addition of coarse substrate and tree root wads, and restore flood plains on a 550-foot section of Capehart Brook. The construction of these improvements were completed by C&C Lynch Excavation of Dedham in August.





Phase III was partially funded by the United States Environmental Protection Agency under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, which was administered by the Maine DEP. The City hopes these efforts contribute to the attainment of Class B water classification by the Maine DEP.



For more information on Capehart Brook Restoration, contact Richard May in the City of Bangor Engineering Department.