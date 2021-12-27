Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Our local hospitals have been forced to care for hospitalized patients in hallways and other unusual places for months now, due to the overwhelming number of COVID-19 infected patients they have been seeing. And it is getting worse, rather than better. Last week, Northern Light Health (most of northern Maine’s health care providers and hospitals) reported the ratio of unvaccinated to vaccinated hospital admissions due to COVID to be three to one. The ratio for COVID-related ICU admissions and for COVID patients on ventilators was 10 to one, showing clearly how well the vaccines work in keeping people from getting seriously ill from COVID.

Even former President Donald Trump now advocates for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID. At a recent event, both he and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly announced they are fully vaccinated and boosted.

Bob Lodato





Internal medicine physician

Charleston