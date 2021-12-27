Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I recently watched President Joe Biden’s press conference about COVID-19. The press owes my president an apology.

I watched a good, decent man talk about saving the country from COVID. He spoke rationally and logically and presented his plan to rid my country of this vicious disease that has killed thousands of our fellow citizens.

He generously opened up his talk to questions from the press.





Bullies come in all ages and sexes. My president, whose decency and openness is a refreshing change from his predecessor, was treated rudely and ungraciously by a hostile and vicious press corps.

As I saw it, the man simply wants to rid the U.S. of a deadly disease and asked for our help to do it. He did not deserve the treatment he received at the hands of the press. Bullies come in all shapes, sizes, and genders.

I applaud Biden for his efforts. He is my president. He makes me proud to be an American.

Decency is not an outdated concept.

Bless him for his heartfelt efforts for us all.

Dick Hoyt

Lubec