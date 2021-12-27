HAVERHILL, Mass. — An Amtrak train with about 80 passengers on board struck a vehicle that was on the tracks in Haverhill, Massachusetts on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Downeaster train was headed to Brunswick, Maine when it crashed into a vehicle “obstructing the tracks” at about 12:45 p.m., Amtrak said in a statement.

There were no reported injuries among crew or passengers on the train. It was not clear if anyone in the vehicle was hurt, but a witness told The Eagle-Tribune she saw a man on the ground near the overturned vehicle.

The train’s passengers were transferred to another train and some Amtrak service later in the day was canceled, according to official tweets.

The crash remains under investigation.