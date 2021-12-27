Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s north to south with sunshine expected statewide. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The latest data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 cases will be released by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine is among a majority of states that are not reporting new COVID-19 cases daily in a national trend that could obscure the trajectory of the infectious omicron variant.
City councilors are debating whether Belfast should mandate COVID-19 vaccines for new hires or even all employees. Such a mandate would be one of the first in Maine.
Maine’s behavioral health crisis has left a Bangor 8-year-old institutionalized for 6 months
Eli is an example of the dozens of Maine children with behavioral and intellectual disabilities waiting for appropriate placement and a symptom of a national health care staffing crisis.
Maine home prices will keep rising in 2022 despite higher mortgage rates
Homes will be more affordable for all-cash buyers, but they will be more expensive for the vast majority of buyers who have to take out more costly loans.
This Bucksport film archive is home to the earliest color film of Gandhi
The short clip highlights how this small Maine archive has a long reach and regularly supplies old footage to household names in show business.
Moosehead ski resort developers revise plans to reduce impact on wildlife
Of particular concern to the state is habitat for the Northern Spring salamander, the Bicknell’s thrush and the Roaring Brook mayfly.
Mother and son team up for Presque Isle’s newest recreational marijuana shop
The newest recreational cannabis shop in Presque Isle will have a mother’s touch.
After his son’s death, this Biddeford man turned to music to soothe his grief
Jim Baumer had hit rock bottom when he thought about taking his life. Instead, he picked up an old Yamaha guitar and started playing again.
How you can prepare your homestead as Maine’s weather becomes more extreme
Throughout 2021, Maine farmers said they struggled more with extreme weather, from a long-standing drought to an exceptionally rainy July that compromised their crops.
After horrific crash in Pyeongchang, Maine native sets sights on a 2nd Olympic luge berth
Emily Sweeney, who attended school in Falmouth became the first U.S. woman to earn a top-five World Cup finish this season.
Tragedy, triumph and cute critters are all in a year’s work for these Maine photojournalists
Troy R. Bennett, Sawyer Loftus and Linda Coan O’Kresik give us a last look at 12 pictures that helped define Maine’s year — while sharing their thoughts on what the images mean and how they were made.
In other Maine news …
4 years later, the 4 large fish farms planned for Maine haven’t started construction
Man dies after Blue Hill crash
Maine state parks have record attendance for 2nd year in row
Prepare to see more invasive species in Maine
Man arrested after alleged Christmas domestic disturbance in Madawaska