The latest data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 cases will be released by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine is among a majority of states that are not reporting new COVID-19 cases daily in a national trend that could obscure the trajectory of the infectious omicron variant.





City councilors are debating whether Belfast should mandate COVID-19 vaccines for new hires or even all employees. Such a mandate would be one of the first in Maine.

Eli is an example of the dozens of Maine children with behavioral and intellectual disabilities waiting for appropriate placement and a symptom of a national health care staffing crisis.

Homes will be more affordable for all-cash buyers, but they will be more expensive for the vast majority of buyers who have to take out more costly loans.

The short clip highlights how this small Maine archive has a long reach and regularly supplies old footage to household names in show business.

Of particular concern to the state is habitat for the Northern Spring salamander, the Bicknell’s thrush and the Roaring Brook mayfly.

The newest recreational cannabis shop in Presque Isle will have a mother’s touch.

Jim Baumer had hit rock bottom when he thought about taking his life. Instead, he picked up an old Yamaha guitar and started playing again.

Throughout 2021, Maine farmers said they struggled more with extreme weather, from a long-standing drought to an exceptionally rainy July that compromised their crops.

Emily Sweeney, who attended school in Falmouth became the first U.S. woman to earn a top-five World Cup finish this season.

Troy R. Bennett, Sawyer Loftus and Linda Coan O’Kresik give us a last look at 12 pictures that helped define Maine’s year — while sharing their thoughts on what the images mean and how they were made.

