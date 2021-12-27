MANCHESTER – Artist Hélène Farrar (of Manchester) will be presented in a solo exhibition titled, “What We Carry” at the Maine Jewish Museum. On view from Jan. 9 to Feb. 25, 2022, the exhibit will display over 20 paintings exploring “the weight of burden.” She writes in her statement, “We react and respond to the world without one breathe in between. We don’t see the someone next to us. That someone could be carrying with them an entire room-full of drama, a deep disconnect to others, severe loneliness, or a radiant joy that could spread like wildfire. Where has it become our nature to engage before listening or looking?”

Though Farrar is known for her bold and textured nature-inspired paintings of trees, critters, birds, and flowers, these “What We Carry” paintings carry the same sense of play into deep introspection, and a response to the current social climate and culture. All works of art are painted in the ancient medium of encaustic, a molten beeswax paint dating back to the Ancient Egyptians.

Photographic portrait of Hélène Farrar. Courtesy of Dave Dostie

“I am so honored to share my work at the Maine Jewish Museum. It could not be more fitting to exhibit this work there too, as it ties close to the heart of human nature. I also feel so fortunate to work with Curator Nancy Davidson, who really is an extraordinary gallerist and an icon of Maine Art. It is such a pleasure.”





Farrar is known locally as a teaching artist at her farmhouse studio in Manchester (next to headquarters of Maine Cabin Masters). She shows her work nationally and has been invited to participate in many exhibits, some of which include the Saco Art Museum,and the Art Complex Museum. She is a teaching artist for the Farnsworth Art Museum and has taught across New England, some of which include Haystack Mountain School of Crafts. She recently released her first illustrated children’s book, “The Deer Man.” Farrar is represented by Archipelago Fine Arts, Rockland.

There will be an artist reception on Sunday, Jan. 9 from 2-4 p.m. and an artist talk on Sunday, Jan.23 at 2 p.m. Check the website for updates if the weather is uncooperative. Additional information can be found at www.HeleneFarrar.com.

“Weight of Worry” 24 by 24 inches, encaustic on panel. Courtesy photo