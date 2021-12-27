BANGOR – Lynch Logistics and employees raised over $3,000 through an employee auction for the benefit of the Christmas Is For Kids program organized by Penquis. Lynch Logistics employees raised $1,530 through auction proceeds and the company matched dollar for dollar, resulting in a grand total of $3,060 raised. Learn more about Christmas Is For Kids at https://christmasisforkids.org.

Lynch Logistics provides dependable and flexible trucking, warehousing, and freight brokerage services to businesses and points throughout Maine, the United States, and eastern Canada. Lynch Logistics is a division of the Lynch Family of Companies.

The Lynch Family of Companies are a family of integrated companies with a focus on logistics, providing truckload freight hauling, warehousing, last mile delivery service, household and commercial moving, and secure document management services. Operating divisions under the Lynch Family of Companies include Lynch Logistics, Records Management Center, Shredding On Site, Central Maine Moving & Storage, MaineDelivery, ABC Storage, and Lynch Realty Group.



