PRESQUE ISLE — Northern Light AR Gould Hospital is pleased to announce that the star for its annual Lights of Life fundraiser to support local cancer care has been purchased in memory of Melanie Stewart.

Lights of Life is a tradition that allows people to purchase different color lights in honor or memory of friends, family members, caregivers, and others who have been affected by cancer. Every dollar raised through Lights of Life stays local to support cancer care services in Aroostook County.

“Just as lighting any tree for the holiday season, we look for a bright star to top our symbolic tree,” says Hollie Wolverton, philanthropy officer. “Only one star is sold each year, and the person or group for whom it is purchased are the featured honoree for that year’s campaign. This year’s star has been purchased in memory of Melanie Stewart, who lost her nearly four-year battle with colorectal cancer earlier this year.”





The star was purchased by Stewart’s children, Trey, Meredith, and Grant.

“When I heard about the Lights of Life campaign, it made me think of my mom,” explains Trey Stewart. “She was the light of so many lives, and her light is still shining even though she is gone.”

The family also wanted to provide support for both Northern Light Cancer Care, where their mother received her treatments toward the end of her illness, and for local cancer patients traveling through the same devastating journey their family went through.

“It was so important to have this cancer center here, especially toward the end, so that she didn’t have to travel for treatment. It was a huge help for her, and we want others to have access to that same quality, local care,” he said.

Individuals can still purchase lights through the end of December. Lights are being sold for: white, $10; red, $25; green, $50; Blue, $100; orange, $250, purple, $500. The names of the honorees will be displayed on a plaque in the hallway of Northern Light AR Gould Hospital’s Cancer Care center and be displayed on the hospital website throughout the holiday season. Upon request, Lights of Life cards will be provided for those who purchase lights to send to honorees.

For more details or to purchase a light, visit northernlighthealth.org/ARGouldLights.