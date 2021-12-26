Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Turkish-American professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom, formerly known as Enes Kanter, is first known as a solid role player in the NBA. However, over the past year, Kanter has taken on a pursuit of freedom, along with freedom for everybody around the world (hence the new last name “Freedom”). Kanter Freedom started his run in 2017 when he spoke out against the dictatorship of Turkey, which resulted in his Turkish passport being revoked. His father was also imprisoned.

Kanter Freedom has now recently shifted his attention to China, like some others, over the government’s treatment of its citizens and the detention camps containing Uyghur Muslims. The Biden Administration has announced a United States diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which is not much of a problem for the athletes and I, myself. Kanter Freedom believes that this is a fine step, however not close to what he is looking for.

Kanter Freedom has stated that he believes every country should back out of the games in Beijing in order to create unity against the terrible events that are unfolding. Another major problem Kanter Freedom has lately is worldwide superstar LeBron James. Freedom has trouble with the fact that James will kneel during our national anthem for Black lives, however James couldn’t seem to care about what is happening in China, even showcasing his new shoes — which were made in China.





Kanter Freedom believes somebody as influential as James should be doing more. Be sure to watch out for Enes Kanter Freedom.

Jackson Reynolds

Orono