Christmas may be white in some parts of New England, but it’s also icy, with roads closed and crashes reported in the northern region.

Winter weather advisories have been issued across New England, with freezing rain and sleet in the forecast on Saturday. The National Weather Service says the ice accumulations will lead to slippery roads and possible power outages in some areas.

In Vermont, a nearly 40-mile stretch of Interstate 91 between Rockingham and White River Junction was going to be closed Saturday morning because of icy conditions, state police said. In New Hampshire, a section of the Everett Turnpike north was closed in Nashua after a crash involving 15 vehicles, police said.





Mixed precipitation including snow is forecast for parts of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont through Sunday morning. In far southern New England, the winter weather advisory was expected to end on Saturday morning.