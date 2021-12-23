Machias 50, Narraguagus 37 Kristin Grant led a 21-5 run late in the second half to defeat the Lady Knights from Narraguagus. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Grant first provided a defensive spark and then led the Lady Bulldogs with 24 points for the game, including 5-8 from deep. Grant’s second half scoring surge included four of her 3-pointers and 17 points.

Machias held Narraguagus to just five points in the final frame.

Skyler Tinker tossed in 13 points with seven rebounds.





Machias has now won three straight and improve to 3-1 on the season.

Trinity Morris had 14 points in the loss for Narraguagus.