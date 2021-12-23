Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Just in time for Christmas, Sen. Joe Manchin has grinched Democrat’s Build Back Better bill. Manchin apparently wants to give every child in America coal in their stockings and carbon in their air.

Manchin is stopping the majority of Americans from spending our pooled tax dollars on a coordinated program to serve our shared needs. Manchin has let Rep. Jared Golden — the only Democrat in the House to vote against the bill — off the hook. But the political calculations of the bill’s opponents don’t factor in the harm to our most vulnerable neighbors and our fragile planet.

Annlinn Kruger





Bar Harbor