A man sentenced to life at the Maine State Prison died on Thursday evening.

Milton Wallace, 82, died at around 5:00 p.m., according to Anna Black, the Maine Department of Corrections’ director of government affairs.

Wallace was sentenced to life in prison for murder.

In the summer of 1980, Wallace, along with another man, escaped from prison in Warren and led more than 100 law officers on a two-week chase that became known as the Moody Mountain Manhunt.

The cause of Wallace’s death was not released.