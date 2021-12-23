MARS HILL – MMG Insurance has committed a $250,000 donation to BigRock Mountain’s capital campaign to upgrade their double chairlift that currently services skiers to the top of the mountain.

BigRock Mountain ski area recently announced a capital campaign project to raise $2.9 million to upgrade their current double chairlift with a new, state-of-the-art Doppelmayer quad chairlift. The new quad lift will increase the uphill capacity by more than double, shorten the lift ride to the top of the mountain to eight minutes, and establish BigRock as a premiere family destination ski area.

“BigRock has been a pillar of recreation within our region for many years and MMG is pleased to support the installation of a new lift which will allow the ski area to continue serving families for generations to come. This investment supports economic development and tourism in our region and bolsters the health and wellbeing of families young and seasoned who frequently recreate here,” said Larry Shaw, MMG president and CEO. “MMG has supported BigRock over the years as we feel the mountain offers significant benefits for both our employees and our area communities. As MMG Insurance gears up to celebrate our 125th anniversary in 2022, this capital donation marks MMG’s largest singular donation to-date and demonstrates our support and steadfast commitment to Aroostook County.”





With the overall economic impact of skiing in the State of Maine exceeding $1 billion annually, larger ski areas increasing lift ticket prices, and trends demonstrating growth in outdoor recreation, BigRock anticipates this advancement to set the mountain apart as a destination for individuals and families in Maine, Canada, and beyond.

“The BigRock board is pleased to accept MMG’s donation and appreciates the Company’s strong commitment to our mountain and region. Beyond the economic impact and tourism opportunities, this investment is also a commitment to retaining and educating our youth, making outdoor recreation more accessible, and keeping a County tradition and way of life alive,” said BigRock Board of Directors member Mike Chasse.



Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the BigRock Capital Campaign may connect with BigRock’s Fundraising Team by calling 207-769-3700 or emailing liftcampaign@bigrockmaine.com.