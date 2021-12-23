The MEMIC Group, workers’ compensation insurance specialists, has named Kennebec Lumber Company of Solon one of four winners of The MEMIC Award for Excellence in Injury Management for 2021.

Nominated by MEMIC claims staff, Kennebec Lumber Company was considered the best among more than 20,000 policyholders insured by MEMIC when it comes to caring for injured workers.

The MEMIC Award for Excellence in Injury Management recognizes organizations that manage their injury claims efficiently to control costs, increase labor productivity, and heal workers injured on the job.





“Kennebec Lumber Company has instilled a culture of care that is an example for all our policyholders, and for their entire industry,” said MEMIC Group President and CEO Michael P. Bourque. “We’re proud to partner with the people at Kennebec Lumber to make it a consistently safer and more productive place to work, and we will continue to deeply collaborate with them on our team approach to safety.”

MEMIC Claims Manager Jenn Coxen said Kennebec Lumber Company has really “upped their game” when it comes to injury management.

In particular, Coxen said Kennebec Lumber Company Safety Director Jessica Moody “is really on top of any existing injuries and has done an excellent job of proactively removing hazards and subsequently reduced the number of claims.”

Moody “utilizes creative thinking to get employee’s back to work when restrictions are involved and maintains an active role in the medical management of their injuries. She communicates openly and knows when and how to use her resources.

MEMIC annually reviews the work of policyholders to recognize their distinction in injury management, and is dedicated to helping policyholders avoid unnecessary costs by keeping workers safe on the job and to efficiently handle claims for injuries when they occur.

Among other benefits, MEMIC policyholders have free and unlimited access to 24/7 InjuryTriage and Telehealth specialists, available within minutes of an incident, which helps reduce overall medical costs and ensures faster claim processing. Many MEMIC policyholders also are assigned a dedicated loss control consultant at no additional cost.

“Through the service of our claims teams and loss control consultants working together, we’ve had the great opportunity to collaborate with our policyholders directly at their places of work,” MEMIC Senior Vice President of Claims Matt Harmon said. “This team approach is embraced by Intrepid people, who made a strong commitment to fairly treating injured workers that’s worthy of special recognition.”

The MEMIC Awards were established in 1994 to celebrate best practices in workers’ compensation.