Every kindergartner would have the chance to learn to ride a bike in school

CORINTH – Kindergartners at Central Community Elementary School may soon be riding bikes in their PE classes.

All Kids Bike® is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike. They are currently working to bring the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program to Central Community Elementary School. The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider�� 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan.





Launched in March 2018, there are already 430 schools in 48 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs.

PE teacher, Brian Clark, who applied for the program, says, “We are a community elementary school serving five small towns in rural Maine. Many of our children do not have access to adequate equipment or spaces to safely learn to ride bikes. Our older children (grades 3-5) have been tremendously enthusiastic about our biking program at school. This program would enable our younger students to begin their mastery of biking much earlier.”

The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age. “One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” says All Kids Bike board member Ryan McFarland, “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”

To learn more about the program or make a donation, please visit https://support.allkidsbike.org/central-community-elementary-school.

All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride can help everyone lead a happier and healthier life. Through the development of a proven Learn-To-Ride curriculum and donations of the world’s most advanced training bikes, the nonprofit organization makes riding available, safe, easy, and fun for everyone.