Masses also live streamed

PORTLAND – Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate two Masses on Christmas (Dec. 25 at midnight and 10 a.m.), a Mass on the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God (Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.), and a Mass on the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord (Jan. 2 at 10 a.m.). The Masses will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located on 307 Congress Street in Portland, and all are welcome to attend in person or via livestream (www.portlandcatholic.org/online-Mass).

To view Mass times at all Maine churches for the different commemorations, including the Feast of the Holy Family on Dec. 26, visit:





Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Dec. 24-25

www.portlanddiocese.org/christmasmasses

Feast of the Holy Family

Dec. 26

www.portlanddiocese.org/mass-times-feast-holy-family

Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

Dec. 31-Jan. 1

www.portlanddiocese.org/content/solemnity-mary-mother-god

Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord

Jan. 1-2

www.portlanddiocese.org/epiphany-lord-mass-times

During the Christmas season, masks at Masses are strongly recommended.

To find materials and information on the different commemorations and solemnities, Christmas events occurring at Maine churches, blessings, messages from Pope Francis and Bishop Deeley, Lectio Divina in English and Spanish, prayers, and much more, visit the special Christmas section on the Diocese of Portland website atwww.portlanddiocese.org/christmas.

The liturgical season of Christmas begins with the vigil Masses on Christmas Eve and concludes on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, which this season is Jan. 9, 2022. The Christmas season is a time to reflect on the gift of salvation that is born with him, including the fact that Christ was born to die for us.