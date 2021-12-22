Penobscot Valley 41, Penquis Valley 37
At Howland, Penobscot Valley jumped out to 15-7 first quarter lead, then held on in the fourth quarter for the win.
Gabe Reed led all scorers with 18 points, including converting both shots of a one and one in a two point game with only 11 seconds remaining. Andrew Williams scored 13 points and Ryan Thompson netted 8 points and secured 11 rebounds for the 3-1 Howlers.
Penquis was led by Alvin Robshaw’s 11 points, including 7 in the 4th quarter. Mikal Sickler and L.J. Shaw each scored 7, while Max well pitched in with 6.
Penobscot Valley: 15 22 34 41
Penquis Valley: 7 16 26 37
Penobscot Valley: Reed 6-4-18, Doore, Castonguay 1-0-2, Loring, Williams 3-4-13, Thompson 3-2-8
Penquis Valley: Sickler 2-1-7, LaGasse, McKenzie 1-0-3, Shaw 3-1-7, Lovejoy 1-1-3, Robshaw 5-1-11, Wells 3-0-6