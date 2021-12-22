Penobscot Valley 41, Penquis Valley 37 At Howland, Penobscot Valley jumped out to 15-7 first quarter lead, then held on in the fourth quarter for the win. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Gabe Reed led all scorers with 18 points, including converting both shots of a one and one in a two point game with only 11 seconds remaining. Andrew Williams scored 13 points and Ryan Thompson netted 8 points and secured 11 rebounds for the 3-1 Howlers.

Penquis was led by Alvin Robshaw’s 11 points, including 7 in the 4th quarter. Mikal Sickler and L.J. Shaw each scored 7, while Max well pitched in with 6.

Penobscot Valley: 15 22 34 41

Penquis Valley: 7 16 26 37





Penobscot Valley: Reed 6-4-18, Doore, Castonguay 1-0-2, Loring, Williams 3-4-13, Thompson 3-2-8

Penquis Valley: Sickler 2-1-7, LaGasse, McKenzie 1-0-3, Shaw 3-1-7, Lovejoy 1-1-3, Robshaw 5-1-11, Wells 3-0-6