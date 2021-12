Machias 66, Shead 44 Junior center Jaydin Anderson helped lead the Lady Bulldogs pouring in 23 points in the win over Shead High School. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Machias also saw 3 other players go for double figures in the scoring column with Skyler Tinker 11, Jaida Case 10 and Kristin Grant 10 contributing to their second straight win.

Jenna Suddy had 20 points leading Shead.