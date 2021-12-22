Maine state offices will be closed until late Thursday morning because of icy roads and dangerous driving conditions.

The state experienced snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday. Gov. Janet Mills said Mainers should avoid driving until roads are safer. She said state offices will reopen at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that will continue until 4 p.m. Wednesday in parts of southwestern and western Maine. Mills said roads, bridges and overpasses were likely to become more slick and dangerous for drivers.



