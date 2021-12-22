Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Leaders lead! That is just what Gov. Janet Mills is — a leader. I believe the mandates that she has imposed have saved a countless number of lives in Maine.

Paul LePage said Friday that he prays every day that she will lift these mandates for nursing homes and hospitals because we are in a crisis. I know what crisis we would have if the masking and vaccine mandates for nursing homes and hospitals are lifted. I’m confident there would be countless sicknesses and deaths that would be out of this world.

It seems that Paul LePage is just trying to score political points. He is wrong, dead wrong!





Doug Pooler

Dexter