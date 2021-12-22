Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As we celebrate the birth of the baby Jesus, it is important to keep in mind Jesus’ explanation as to why he was born. Jesus tells us why he was born: “For this I was born and for this I came into the world, to bear witness to the truth” (John 18:37).

Some of his followers today appear to have lost sight of Jesus’ crucial emphasis on the truth, and seem to be following one who proclaims the opposite. May this season help us all to join in understanding: “God is spirit, and those who worship must worship in spirit and truth” (John 4:24).

Harrison and Marilyn Roper





Houlton