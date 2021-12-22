Around 7,500 Versant Power customers in Bangor lost power momentarily as freezing rain hit Maine on Wednesday morning, briefly interrupting stop lights and shutting off lights at downtown businesses.

The outage began at 8:13 a.m. and ended 3 minutes later, at 8:16 a.m., Versant spokesperson Marissa Minor said. All customers now have power, and Versant is investigating the cause of the outage, Minor said.

Bangor customers most recently lost power on Friday, when 7,587 people were temporarily plunged into darkness. That outage was due to a setting mishap when Versant was commissioning a new transformer at its Broadway substation. It’s since been corrected, spokesperson Judy Long said.

The freezing rainstorm was causing only a small number of outages in Maine later on Wednesday morning, with Central Maine Power reporting 186 outages across its service area. Virtually all of them were in Topsham and Bowdoinham as of 9:09 a.m.

BDN writers Sawyer Loftus and Michael Shepherd contributed to this report.