Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south, with heavy snow in the north, a wintry mix in eastern Maine and rain in the south.

Twenty-two more Mainers have died and another 1,559 coronavirus cases were reported since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,463. Check out our tracker for more information.

The company that operates a Maine factory making a widely used rapid test for COVID-19 said it would increase production by 40 percent in January amid widespread shortages of the tests before the holidays.





The number of Mainers who are hospitalized with COVID-19 has hit yet another record number on Tuesday. There are now 387 Mainers afflicted with the coronavirus that have been hospitalized around the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Canadian government has reinstated the requirement for a pre-arrival negative COVID-19 PCR test result for all Canadian travelers re-entering the country after trips of less than 72 hours.

The ambulance teams will help with non-emergency transportation as the U.S. starts to confront the new omicron variant.

The omicron variant was identified just under a month ago but has already become the dominant U.S. strain.

The year was not supposed to end like this, and the signs of lasting stress are apparent.

Councilor Steven O’Halloran proposed that the city use that $860,000 to send checks to every household in Ellsworth.

It’s one of only a handful of presidential or vice-presidential homes that are owned privately, and few photos of the home’s interior have been available to the public.

Nathan Reardon has sued the U.S government for an alleged violation of his Second Amendment rights, the parent company of News Center Maine for defamation and slander and Lowe’s Home Improvement for an injury he claims he suffered two years ago while checking out.

Jacob Campbell’s reputation as an ultimate teammate remains a defining element within the program even in the aftermath of his death on Sept. 11.

Inside the vending machine you can find tarot cards, a pre-packed “party kit” featuring heart-shaped glasses and a colorful wig, Pop Rocks and starting next week edible crickets.

Penobscot Community Health Care is looking to use its new location to increase access to health care and fill wellness gaps in the community.

The life expectancy of someone experiencing homelessness is 28 years shorter than that of a housed person.

