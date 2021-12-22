BANGOR – New England broadband consulting firm Mission Broadband has announced the recent hire of Michael Elliott as customer relationship manager.

Elliott joins Mission Broadband from Bangor-based Northern Light Health, where he held leadership roles in digital media, finance, and business development. Elliott also served eight communities and multiple organized territories in Penobscot County as economic development director of the Katahdin Region, where he worked to bolster the economy by connecting businesses, community groups, developers, and funders with a focus on expanding access to broadband.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael to the Mission team as we continue to grow and help communities across New England expand broadband and close the digital divide,” said John Dougherty, vice president and general manager of Mission Broadband. “The broadband process can be complex, and this role will act as a guide and navigator for our clients, from the earliest stages through full implementation.”





In his new role, Elliott will work with key stakeholders in communities to identify and solve problems related to a lack of broadband access throughout their locality. He will also deliver hands-on aftercare to existing clients to ensure a seamless experience as they meet the challenges and opportunities associated with broadband rollout. With more than a decade of experience in client-facing roles, Elliott is positioned to provide impartial and informed advice to the communities he will serve.

Elliott holds a master of business administration degree from Liberty University and is a graduate of the Bangor Region Leadership Institute. He currently resides in the Greater Bangor area with his wife and their five children. He enjoys traveling, outdoor recreation, and mentoring young professionals.

Mission Broadband is a Maine-based company committed to helping clients across the United States gain insights and solve challenges related to broadband connectivity through our community-focused approach and dedication to broadband equity. From healthcare and business to education, access to broadband shapes the future of every citizen and we are committed to bringing equitable access to all. For more information, visit http://www.missionbroadband.com.