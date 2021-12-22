PRESQUE ISLE – Thanks to a $10,000 donation to the Northern Maine Community College Foundation, a scholarship has been endowed in memory of Melanie Jane Stewart. According to Melanie’s son Trey Stewart, “This scholarship will help people achieve their scholastic goals and improve themselves through education, which will help to strengthen our economy in Northern Maine and make our community a better place to live.”

Melanie passed away in September after a very courageous battle with cancer. Through the establishment of the scholarship, her children wish to honor her strength, courage and love. “Among many things, my mother was a motivator, a creator, and a leader. It is my great hope that this scholarship’s recipients feel my Mom’s courage and strength, as they pursue their education and beyond,” stated Meredith Stewart, Melanie’s daughter. She added, “We hope they carry on her legacy through working hard, leading by example, and lifting up others when they need a helping hand.”

In establishing the scholarship, the family stipulated that the fund assist students enrolled in a program of study designated to help people, create and construct, or lead with the intent to create a positive impact. Melanie’s son Grant stated, “My mother was one of the strongest and bravest people I knew, and I know this scholarship will help others feel her incredible presence.”





The first Melanie Jane Stewart Memorial Scholarship will be awarded in fall 2022 to a student with a proven dedication to academics. Preference and strong consideration may be given to a student who owns a small business, since Melanie herself had been a small business owner.



Donations can be made to the Melanie Jane Stewart Memorial Scholarship fund through the NMCC Foundation, 33 Edgemont Drive, Presque Isle or by contacting Dottie Martin, foundation executive director, at 207-768-2806 or ndmartin@nmcc.edu.