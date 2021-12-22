Maine Veterans’ Homes has been recognized by MEMIC, workplace injury specialists, with the 2021 Award for Excellence in Injury Management.

Winners of the award are considered the best employers insured by MEMIC in caring for injured workers. Criteria include timely reporting of injuries, securing appropriate care, a strong return-to-work culture, and close partnership with MEMIC and other health care providers to avoid workplace injuries and mitigate risk.

“Maine Veterans’ Homes has instilled an exemplary culture of care for all our policyholders and the entire industry,” said MEMIC Group President and CEO Michael P. Bourque. “We’re proud to partner with the people at MVH to make it a consistently safer and more productive place to work, and we will continue to collaborate closely with them on our team approach to safety.”





“At MVH, our commitment to excellence in caring for those who have served is realized through the quality of our staff and their wellbeing. Our team is a crucial part of delivering the award-winning care we deliver. Fostering a workplace based on safety, quality, and wellness is how we achieve consistently positive outcomes for our residents, their families, and our community,” said Debra Fournier, chief operations officer, MVH.

For more information about MVH, please visit: www.mainevets.org

Maine Veterans’ Homes is an independent, nonprofit organization providing quality care to veterans, their spouses, and Gold Star parents at six H\homes throughout Maine, located in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Machias, Scarborough, and South Paris. “Caring for those who served”, MVH is a Provider of Choice to Veterans and their families, offering long-term care, short-term skilled nursing, memory care, respite programs, rehabilitation, and therapy.



The MEMIC Group includes MEMIC Indemnity Company, MEMIC Casualty Company, and parent company Maine Employers’ Mutual Insurance Company; all rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best. The MEMIC Group holds licenses to write workers’ compensation across the entire country. The group insures and serves more than 20,000 employers and their estimated 300,000 employees with dedicated safety and injury management service teams from Maine to Florida.