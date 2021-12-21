Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As the holiday season races towards us, people are gearing up to travel long distances to be with loved ones. Family members from all over are going to be coming back to our beloved Maine, a fantastic place to spend the winter holidays. Despite the joy and excitement surrounding seeing our loved ones again, we need to stay conscious of COVID and its dangers.

With that being said, I urge people who plan to travel this holiday season to get vaccinated. To an extent, I understand vaccine hesitancy and peoples’ right to do with their body as they wish, but their choice not to get vaccinated puts others in harm’s way, others in this case being their own family members. Imagine the unbearable sense of guilt that would come from being responsible for a loved one getting sick or even passing away.

I urge people to please get vaccinated, if not for their own sake, then for grandma and grandpa’s sake.





Quinn Breen

Holden