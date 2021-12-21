The MEMIC Group has named Bean Maine Lobster to its annual list of MEMIC Award winners in recognition of its achievements in safety excellence.

Bean Maine Lobster is an employee-owned wholesale lobster shipping and manufacturing facility based in Rockland.

The company was recognized with a MEMIC Award for Excellence in Safety for making workforce safety part of its culture and demonstrating continuous education and employee involvement to prevent on-the-job injuries. Participation in safety workshops, on-site training, pre-project safety planning, ergonomic assessments, and material handling practices are just part of the foundation for award consideration.

“Bean Maine Lobster’s culture of safety is an example for all our policyholders, and for their entire industry,” said The MEMIC Group President and CEO Michael Bourque. “We’re proud to partner with the people at Bean Maine Lobster to make it a consistently safer and more productive place to work.”

“There are many risks in lobster processing,” MEMIC Safety Management Consultant Alexis Flink said, noting lobster is a “cold, wet and heavy product” to move.

“Bean Maine Lobster continuously works to improve safety and is always looking for material-handling improvements in order to maintain the safest workplace for their employees,” Flink said.

Bean Maine Lobster is one of only six employers insured by The MEMIC Group to be recognized in 2021 for its consistent workforce safety practices and outstanding results. MEMIC provides workers’ compensation insurance for more than 22,000 employers from Maine to Florida.

The MEMIC Awards were established in 1994 as part of its annual review of policyholders’ work to instill a culture of workforce safety and to celebrate best practices in protecting workers from injury.