CONCORD, N.H. — A child who was “too young to have been vaccinated” against COVID-19 is the first person under age 18 from New Hampshire to have died from complications related to the virus, health officials said Monday.

The death happened in September in another state and was identified after COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, which was recently finalized, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. It was the first known death of a child since the state started tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths in March 2020.

“We are all saddened by this loss and give our condolences to the family,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist. “It continues to be important for us all to take steps to protect those who are not yet able to be vaccinated, and those who are vulnerable and at risk for severe COVID-19.”

The Health Department said about 25 percent to 30 percent of all new infections in the state are occurring in people under the age of 18.

The vaccine is available to children age 5 and older. Children age 16 and older who have been vaccinated are eligible for a booster dose.