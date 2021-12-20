AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s secretary of state is warning residents of a scammer who is falsely claiming to represent the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The scammer is sending text messages claiming to be the “Maine DMV.” The text messages ask the recipient to click on a link to get a refund check.

The scammers do not represent Maine and recipients should not click on the link, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said.





There is not an agency in the state called “Maine DMV.” The agency that deals with vehicles is the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles, which falls under the Maine Department of Secretary of State.