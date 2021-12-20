AUBURN — One person was seriously hurt following an explosion at a house in Auburn on Sunday.

The explosion happened inside the home on Broadview Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to officials.

Five people were inside the home at the time of the explosion, and one person was seriously hurt, according to Auburn Fire Chief Bob Chase.

The explosion is believed to have started inside the home, and Chief Chase said that there is significant damage throughout the building.

“It was an explosion where there were a few spot fires left in the home following the explosion, not heavy fire damage but there is significant structural damage,” Chief Chase said.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but the fire chief said he does not believe this was a gas-related explosion.

Code enforcement crews will be evaluating the property on Monday morning.