Healthy Acadia wants to help you begin the new year on a positive note. Give yourself the gift of improved health and wellbeing while taking time to relax, boost your immunity, and strengthen your mind and body with Tai Chi for Health. Healthy Acadia will be kicking off a new round of eight-week online courses starting the second week in January. While classes are free, donations are suggested.

Tai Chi helps empower people to improve their health and overall wellbeing through gentle mind-body exercises. While developed by the Tai Chi for Health Institute to bring health benefits as quickly as possible for specific conditions, all courses are appropriate and beneficial for people of all ages and physical abilities.

“Tai chi is a form of moving meditation,” said an anonymous tai chi participant, “it helps me relax and remain flexible, strong and balanced.”





Healthy Acadia will offer the following Tai Chi for Health courses starting in January:

· Intermediate Yang 24, Mondays, January 10 – February 28, 2022, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

· Intermediate Sun 73, Mondays, January 10 – February 28, 2022, 11:15 a. m. to12:15 p.m.

· Beginning Tai Chi for Heart Health, Mondays, January 10 – February 28, 2022, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

· Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, Tuesdays, January 11 – March 1, 2022, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

· Beginners Tai Chi for Diabetes Prevention and Management, Tuesdays, January 11- March 1, 2022, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

· Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis and Tai Chi for Arthritis 2, Tuesdays, January 11- March 1, 2022, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

· Beginners Tai Chi for Bone Health, Wednesdays, January 12 – March 2, 2022, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

· Intermediate Yang 24, Wednesdays, January 12 – March 2, 2022, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

· Beginners Qi Gong, Wednesdays, January 12 – March 2, 2022, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

· Beginners Tai Chi for Life, Saturdays, January 8 – February 26, 2022, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Pre-registration is required for all classes. Register online at bit.ly/tai-chi-for-health. Once your registration is complete, you will receive login information via the email address you provided. For more information or to register by phone, please contact Nina Zeldin at 207-479-1206.Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.