Healthy Acadia’s Youth Vaccine Promotion and Equity Team has launched a new COVID-19 vaccine peer support line to share trusted health information and resources and help community members overcome hesitancy about the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as it pertains to youth vaccination. This outreach effort, supported by a grant from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, is geared toward opening up community conversation in a confidential and judgment-free space.

Staffed entirely by local youth and young adults that are part of Healthy Acadia’s Youth Vaccine Equity Team, the initiative aims to aid efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among younger Mainers through open “peer-to-peer” communication. Parents and young adults are encouraged to ask any questions they have regarding vaccination.

“The intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be overestimated,” said Nina Duggan, youth vaccine equity team leader. “Our response must be to offer compassion and properly-cited information to help allay fears.”





Healthy Acadia’s COVID-19 Peer Support Line is staffed Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call or text 207-271-6023 to start a conversation. All conversations are completely confidential.

The information available through the support line is primarily focused on boosting youth vaccination rates, especially considering the recent expansion of the age range for the vaccines available in the United States (ages 5 and up). Parents, youth, and young adults with questions or concerns about COVID-19 vaccination or who would like more resources are encouraged to reach out. The team members are happy to speak with you by phone or text.

The COVID-19 Peer Support Line is a public health information resource offered by Healthy Acadia with funding support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. Those staffing the Support Line do not receive any form of compensation or incentives from the manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccines, are not medical professionals, and cannot provide medical advice. For clinical medical questions regarding getting vaccinated, please speak with your doctor, pharmacist, or local vaccination clinic.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization working to build vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.