BRUNSWICK — All Saints Parish will host a special Christmas carol sing-along in front of the town gazebo located in the park (between Maine Street and Park Row in Brunswick) on Christmas Eve at 7:30 p.m. All are encouraged to attend this family-friendly event.

“We sing 15 minutes of unaccompanied, traditional, sacred Christmas carols,” said Deacon John Murphy who, along with his wife, Sheila, helps organize the event.

“I love this event,” said Sheila. “I really love being able to sing my faith in a public place. And it’s a support to my faith to sing my faith with others who want to sing about it! It’s a beautiful way to ring in the holy night.”





The lyrics for the carols will be provided to those who attend. Participants are asked to bring their own flashlights.

A family from All Saints Parish will donate $2 to Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program for each person who comes to sing.

The Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program assists community members in need through a soup kitchen, food bank, food pantry, and several other programs.

For more information, contact the parish at 207-725-2624.