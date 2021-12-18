Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Articles about the vaccination and mask-wearing controversies keep on coming. Opinions are all over the map. But only Ebenezer Scrooge would deny that Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, Nirav Shah, and his overworked staff do everything they can to monitor and prevent the spread of COVID-19. So this holiday season, spend 57 cents and the cost of a Christmas card to send those public servants a holiday “thank-you.”

Don’t use email: I am sure their inboxes are overflowing. Here’s the address: Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director; Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention; 286 Water Street; State House Station 11; Augusta, Maine 04333-0011.

Andy Stevenson





Belfast